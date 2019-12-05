Democrats Gone Wild

Democrats are feeling the heat of the immense gamble they are taking by impeaching President Trump. A reporter asks Nancy Pelosi whether she hates President Trump, and whether the whole impeachment drive isn’t about the Democrats’ antipathy toward him. She responds as a Catholic in a fashion that is made even less convincing by her bizarre gestures:

Meanwhile, campaigning in Iowa, Joe Biden is asked a question by a voter about the bribe that his son Hunter took on behalf of the Biden family. He responds with a string of insults. Someday, though, Joe is going to have to explain why he thought it was acceptable for his family to enrich itself by virtue of his position as vice president:

A presidential candidate began a sentence with “look, fat” while talking to a potential voter. If you guys can’t appreciate how incredibly hilarious that is, I don’t know what to do with you. Biden is a legend. For the wrong reasons but still. pic.twitter.com/FIIBCFvQAf — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 5, 2019



Things are spinning rapidly out of control. President Trump is one of the few who seem to be retaining their equanimity.