Don’t bother, they’re here (2)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears to be in a “support mental health or I’ll kill you” state of mind. She may be in need of help of some kind or, perhaps, an intervention. In the tweeted video below, Pelosi clarifies the strategery behind her decision to sit on the articles of impeachment the Democrats passed last night against President Trump. We took a first pass exploring her “thinking” this morning. Now we can deepen our studies. I’m filing this under Laughter Is the Best Medicine.
This clears it all up. pic.twitter.com/MlsVeEIWj6
— Ryan Petty (@rpetty) December 19, 2019