Halftime for halfwits

I haven’t thought about Hunter Thompson or Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas in a long time, but I thought about both while watching the Super Bowl halftime show yesterday. I was thinking of this quote from Thompson’s classic: “The Circus-Circus is what the whole hep world would be doing Saturday night if the Nazis had won the war. This is the sixth Reich. The ground floor is full of gambling tables, like all the other casinos… but the place is about four stories high, in the style of a circus tent, and all manner of strange County-Fair/Polish Carnival madness is going on up in this space.”

What is to be said about the degraded spectacle that the NFL served up for its halftime show yesterday? It’s late in the day to lament the degradation, but it probably should be noted. With a few adjustments, Thompson’s take on Circus Circus isn’t bad for this particular disgrace and it is probably more applicable to the halftime show than to Circus Circus.