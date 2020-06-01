In search of the elusive white nationalist

Minnesota House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler holds a position of great power and perfectly represents the DFL brand in state politics. From the minute a tanker truck driver landed among “protesters” walking north on the bridge through downtown Minneapolis on Highway 35W last night, Winkler couldn’t wait to declare that he had finally found the elusive white nationalist sought in the maelstrom of destruction that hit us last week. The truck driver has been charged with assault, though “it is still…unclear whether the event was intentional or accidental” and the driver himself was pulled from the truck and assaulted when the truck came to a stop. The local CBS affiliate reports the story here.

Widely sought in connection with the wave of terrorism that hit the Twin Cities last week, the elusive white nationalist has yet to be sighted. The incident was replayed over and over on local television last night, yet it never matched up with Winkler’s fevered tweet, now deleted.

.@mnhouseDFL's Ryan Winkler, who once called a black Supreme Court Justice "Uncle Tom", attempted to escalate racial violence in MPLS with misinformation. Why did he see fit to tweet this? What was the motive to put out something totally unconfirmed of this nature? Resign. https://t.co/akgvPCvLFh pic.twitter.com/yapGnA38Np — Max Rymer (@MaxRRymer) June 1, 2020