The Walz ultimatum

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has gone all in on the “systemic racism” campaign that fuels the agenda of the radical left. I would say he’s lost his mind, but it may be everything he had to begin with. I don’t know.

He is a cagey guy who has thrown down big time with the radical left ascendant among the metropolitan base of the DFL. In a press conference yesterday, he put it to the state Senate Republicans who hold the narrow majority and represent the only resistance to the radical agenda. This was Walz’s thinly veiled ultimatum in advance of the convening of the legislature next week: “I’m not sure there’s anywhere else in the country [where] their [sic] legislature is coming back next week. So you’re gonna get to see an opportunity next week how serious people are about getting this done. Because I will guarantee you, there will be bills put on the floor and put to a vote: Yes or no. Put your money where your mouth is and send it forward.”

The Pioneer Press’s Dave Orrick translated Walz: “Attempting to leverage an uncommonly visible bully pulpit and channel widespread outcry for police and racial justice reform in the wake of George Floyd’s death,…Walz Wednesday fired a shot across the bows of state Senate Republicans, suggesting they’re the only group in the state standing in way of morally compelling change… To be clear, Walz, a Democrat, never uttered the word ‘Republican’ or mentioned any lawmaker by name.”

Walz is the guy, incidentally, who has devastated the state with his shutdown order predicated on 74,000 projected COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota alone. His shutdown orders devastated the state in advance of the destruction he has overseen in the Twin Cities over the past week. In this case the order to “put your money where your mouth is” sounds like attempted extortion. The video below starts at about 01:15:00.