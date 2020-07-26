Is the Democrats’ Race-baiting Working?

The Democrats have chosen to make a dishonest attack on white people the centerpiece of their 2020 campaign. Seems like a weird strategy, since whites make up something like 65% of the electorate. But we live in strange times, so who knows? Maybe it could work.

The central theme of the Democrats’ campaign is that whites are irredeemably racist, while all other ethnic groups are more or less angelic. Again, this seems odd: it is the Democrats, not the rest of us, who have an unhealthy obsession with race. So, is the Democrats’ ploy working?

This Rasmussen survey suggests that it is not. To begin with, Americans reject the silly, if convenient, ideology that holds only whites can be racists, by an overwhelming 75% to 15%. Moreover, the respondents in this poll, at least, don’t consider racism to be widespread:

Eighteen percent (18%) say most white Americans are racist. But 25% believe most black Americans are racist. Fifteen percent (15%) think most Hispanic-Americans are racist, while nearly as many (13%) say the same of most Asian-Americans.

***

Blacks see themselves, whites, Hispanics and Asians as equally racist. Whites consider themselves more racist than Hispanics and Asians in this country but less racist than blacks. Other minority Americans view blacks as much more racist than whites, Hispanics and Asians.

Interesting. These numbers suggest the Democrats may have trouble selling their party line. They also hint at Republican opportunities with Hispanics, Asians and other minorities, if the Democrats stick with their current line of attack.