Shocking Leftist Violence in Denver

Yesterday a group of Coloradans sponsored the Sixth Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Denver:

I doubt that the first five were controversial, but this year the forces of Marxist anarchy–that is, anarchy followed by socialism–showed up in force. Antifa Brownshirts charged the stage, assaulted the patriots assembled there, and prevented the event from going forward. Shockingly, Denver’s Chief of Police made common cause with the criminals. America is in a truly dire situation. I have never seen anything like it.

My friend Michelle Malkin was one of the participants in yesterday’s pro-law enforcement rally. Her tweets tell the story:

So @jaredpolis @DenverPolice Chief Pazen, are you ok with pro-police patriots being swarmed, targeted and assaulted in a clearly orchestrated attack??? I caught it all on video and recorded the faces of the brutal animals. Please @realDonaldTrump – we need LAW & ORDER!!! S.O.S! https://t.co/sQYQyN8Rwz — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 19, 2020

Yes you can watch how it all unfolded here ==> @DenverPolice Chief Pazen, who marched with BLM last month, let pro-police patriots get beaten and silenced==> https://t.co/VDrJrhHPHF https://t.co/S9qzlM15c0 — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 19, 2020

This masked black bloc person did not touch me but was indeed part of the violent mob that took over our stage where I witnessed at least two patriots – including a veteran – brutally beaten. @jaredpolis @DenverPolice @randycorporon @PatrickForCO https://t.co/QYdNnro4Sy — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 19, 2020

Update: @PatrickForCO and I evacuated stage with help from DCF Guns security volunteers. Thanks also to @ZoomerReagan and his mom. @randycorporon and his wife Tana are also ok – and they rescued my lost shoe! Waiting to hear if our patriot attendees are all safe and ok. pic.twitter.com/tadAyQkM6a — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 19, 2020

Outrageous violence. These tyrannical, left-wing anarchists hate free speech. If you do not agree with them, they believe you must be beaten down – literally. @michellemalkin https://t.co/aiyJqQTtxm — Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli (@HomelandKen) July 20, 2020

This is the moment the Antifa thugs bum-rushed the stage. I filmed the guy with the huge longboard that pro-police organizer Ron McLaughlin was beaten with just minutes after praying. @denverpolice @jaredpolis @mayorhancock #DenverAnarchoTyranny pic.twitter.com/0JzlNDCG24 — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 20, 2020

Here's where BLM bitches attacked several women on stage. We were sprayed in our faces w/aerosol string, which @kyleclark thinks is hilarious. BLM girl takes off mask & lays hand on woman in front of me as I shout at her to get back. #DenverAnarchoTyranny pic.twitter.com/GTjLF1e2RG — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 20, 2020

This is the moment one of our people was beaten on stage by invading BLM/Antifa. Then BlackBloc lady took out baton. That's why I screamed @kyleclark. The crap BLM bitch sprayed in my face was still all over me. #WhatsWrongWithYou #DenverAnarchoTyranny @jaredpolis @denverpolice pic.twitter.com/JGRLdkGsnt — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 20, 2020

This is the @denverpolice chief presiding over #DenverAnarchoTyranny. No protection for the law-abiding, but linked arms & allegiance to the mob:https://t.co/JsUMDZ3UkL@randycorporon @PatrickForCO — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 20, 2020



What a sickening display of weakness on the part of those who are sworn to uphold the law. Leftists–which means liberals, progressives and Democrats, in today’s parlance–are determined to steal our freedoms from us by force, voter fraud, and “any means necessary.” They must be fought and resisted at every turn by all sane Americans. One sometimes wonders, however: how many of us are left?