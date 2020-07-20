Posted on July 20, 2020 by John Hinderaker in Crime, Free Speech, Leftism, Liberals Edit This

Shocking Leftist Violence in Denver

Yesterday a group of Coloradans sponsored the Sixth Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Denver:

I doubt that the first five were controversial, but this year the forces of Marxist anarchy–that is, anarchy followed by socialism–showed up in force. Antifa Brownshirts charged the stage, assaulted the patriots assembled there, and prevented the event from going forward. Shockingly, Denver’s Chief of Police made common cause with the criminals. America is in a truly dire situation. I have never seen anything like it.

My friend Michelle Malkin was one of the participants in yesterday’s pro-law enforcement rally. Her tweets tell the story:


What a sickening display of weakness on the part of those who are sworn to uphold the law. Leftists–which means liberals, progressives and Democrats, in today’s parlance–are determined to steal our freedoms from us by force, voter fraud, and “any means necessary.” They must be fought and resisted at every turn by all sane Americans. One sometimes wonders, however: how many of us are left?

