Biden’s nastiness and racism revealed again

Earlier today, John posted the video of Joe Biden snapping at a reporter who asked him if he has taken a cognitive abilities test. I can understand why Biden resented the question, although it was a fair one, given that the former vice president has claimed to have been tested (in some unspecified way) on his cognition. But to respond by asking the reporter whether he is a junkie was out of line.

Biden’s angry response is consistent with the description of him by Steve Silbiger in a guest post for Power Line. Biden can’t stand to be challenged. Contrary to his portrayal in the media, he is a nasty piece of work.

I think it’s also significant that the reporter interviewing Biden is Black. Biden obviously wanted to lash out at the guy, but why do so by raising drug addiction? Because, apparently, that’s the first thing Biden thinks of when he’s angry with a Black.

To me, this was a case of free association: “Black man who gets on your nerves” — “junkie.”

As we’ve seen in the past, Biden’s racism is never far below the surface.