There’s More Than One Way to Steal an Election

The jury is still out on whether the Biden campaign stole the 2020 election through voter fraud, but that isn’t the only way elections get stolen. The evidence is strong that the Democratic Party press swung this year’s election to Biden by its selective non-coverage of critically important news stories that reflected well on President Trump or poorly on Biden.

The Media Research Center has conducted extensive polling in seven key swing states. The MRC asked Biden voters whether they were aware of certain facts or news stories, and if they were not, whether awareness of those facts or issues would have caused them to change their vote away from Biden. The data are striking.

These were the questions posed to Biden voters:

These are not obscure points. They are issues of obvious importance–issues of which any well-informed voter should be aware, and which in a normal year would have been the subject of widespread and frequent news coverage. But because the Democratic Party’s press buried these stories, many if not most Biden voters were unaware of them:

You might think that Democratic voters simply don’t care about the facts. But that isn’t what respondents said in this survey. MRC asked whether, if the respondent had known a particular fact, he would nevertheless have voted for Joe Biden, voted for President Trump, voted for a third-party candidate, or not voted at all. It turns out that all of these under-reported stories had the potential to swing significant numbers of voters away from Joe Biden.

If you net this out, 17% of Biden voters said that if they had known one or more of these under-reported facts, they would not have voted for him.

In conclusion:

The liberal press sometimes lies–see, e.g., the Russia collusion hoax. But bias manifests itself most often, and most effectively, in the stories that the press does not cover. In our world, almost all “mainstream” (i.e., Democratic) news organizations now consider it their principal role to cover up the news, not to cover it.

This is not going to change. The New York Times, the Washington Post, the Associated Press, CNN, MSNBC, the broadcast networks, the women’s magazines, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and so on have chosen a side and they aren’t turning back. So we need to develop more news outlets that cover all the important news, not just the (often twisted) news that helps Democrats.

That is a daunting task, but the numbers are on our side. If five news organizations try to bury an important story, but a sixth one covers it, the news leaks out. We need to do a better job of reaching substantially all voters, not just many of them, and not just once or twice, but over and over again. If we can do that, the travesty of the 2020 election may not be repeated.