Dept. of That’s Easy For You To Say

Last week Joe Biden introduced his nominee for Secretary of HHS as “Xavier Bakaria.” I noted that howler here. Yesterday Biden emerged from his basement to campaign for the Democratic candidates in the January 5 Georgia Senate runoffs.

Holding another one of the drive-in rallies that served him so well in the 19th-century style presidential campaign he ran, Biden urged those in attendance to “Honk for your next United States Senator Jon Orsoff!” At least he was close this time and he apparently got Warnock’s name right.

Who is Jon Orsoff? pic.twitter.com/5zMSBVO05Y — The First (@TheFirstonTV) December 15, 2020

Biden appeared for the rally in at the Pratt Pullman Yard in Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood. Greg Bluestein’s Atlanta Journal Constitution report on the rally is here. The AJC also posted a traffic tick-tock here. The text of Biden’s speech is posted here.

I was curious about the size of the crowd for the rally. I can’t find an estimate in any of the many stores on the event in Bluestein’s story or in the stories in the New York Times, the New York Post, the Wall Street Journal, or Politico. If any of our readers has a handle on the crowd size, please email us at [email protected]

UPDATE: A reader answers the call: “I live three miles from Kirkwood and didn’t even know Biden was here. Traffic was not impacted that I could tell. Traffic at the Target and Lowe’s a mile away was busy though.”