A Case Study in Media Bias

Guess which state has been more successful fighting back COVID-19—Florida or New York? According to the media, the answer is obvious: New York, on account of its totally awesome Gov. Andrew Cuomo. In fact the death rate per 100,000 people in Florida is about half that of New York (96 per 100K for Florida, versus 188 per 100K in New York).

Over on Twitter, DC communications pro Drew Holden has put together a terrific thread showing the appalling press favoritism for Cuomo alongside the obvious media hostility for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Here are a few of the samples he has juxtaposed:

Nice work by Mr. Holden. There’s a great book or two to be written, along the lines of Peter Braestrup’s The Big Story about media misreporting of the Tet Offensive in Vietnam in 1968, about both the media coverage of COVID and the politicization of our public health bureaucracy on every level of government.