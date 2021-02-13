Blame it on the bossa nova

University of Pennsylvania’s Henry Charles Lea Professor Emeritus of History Alan Kors writes regarding Andrea Mitchell. Mitchell, you may recall, presumed to instruct Ted Cruz on the source of the phrase “full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.” Purporting to correct Cruz’s attribution of the phrase to Shakespeare, Mitchell attributed it to Faulkner while demonstrating her ignorance of both Shakespeare and Faulkner. Mitchell is a prominent NBC/MSNBC reporter and host, but Professor Kors wants us to know: “It’s worse than you think.”

Professor Kors cites The Andrea Mitchell Center for the Study of Democracy at the University of Pennsylvania: “The Andrea Mitchell Center was created in 2017, through the generous support of Andrea Mitchell, currently NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent….as well as the Chair of Penn’s Board of Overseers for the School of Arts and Sciences.” Professor Kors comments: “The appalling, arrogant, and ignorant lady with the F’s on Shakespeare and Faulkner is Chair of the Board of Overseers for the School of Arts and Science of the University of Pennsylvania!”