Sailing to Brooklyn Center

Operation Safety Net is the law enforcement initiative to protect local government infrastructure (such as the Hennepin County Government Center) following the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin. The Chauvin trial is taking place in the Government Center, which otherwise remains closed for security purposes.

An officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis suburb Brooklyn Center yesterday afternoon put OSN to work overnight. The video below captures the OSN media briefing held at 1:15 a.m. this morning to discuss operations around town today. It is not particularly informative, but the relation to the Chauvin trial makes it of interest. The media alert for the briefing warned us not to disclose its location.

Facts regarding the shooting are few. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has initiated the investigation that it performs in such cases. Here is a collection of statements made about Wright and the shooting by family and friends in the immediate aftermath. Newsweek has more here.

The Star Tribune has a story on the obligatory rioting and looting that have already spread from Brooklyn Center into Minneapolis. The story reports: “Looting was widespread late Sunday into early Monday, spilling into north and south Minneapolis. Reports said that stores in Uptown and along Lake Street were also being looted.”

Star Tribune reporter Liz Sawyer tweeted out the items below that give us yet another taste of what is past, or passing, or to come, as Yeats puts it in “Sailing to Byzantium.”

Police have pushed large swath of crowd back across the street, into residential area with tear gas, flash bangs and rubber bullets. This came moments after a few people threw things at police line and organizers yelled at them to stop. pic.twitter.com/w0bK4Or9iN — Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) April 12, 2021