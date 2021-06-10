Build That Wall!

The Southern border has rapidly turned into a crisis under the incompetent leadership of the “Biden administration.” Most recently, Kamala Harris made a fool of herself in Central America, apparently sent there to take the heat for failed policies that are deeply unpopular with the American people–except, of course, for the small but vocal base of the Democratic Party. The border fiasco, more than anything else, explains the relative unpopularity, so far, of the nascent “Biden administration.”

Immigration is, in general, a federal issue. But border states have had enough. Thus, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced plans to build Texas’s own border wall:

One of several announcements made by the governor today, Abbott said the State of Texas will begin building the border wall. MORE: https://t.co/bLYpXY8NEh pic.twitter.com/CL5hro9JIn — KVUE News (@KVUE) June 10, 2021



Abbott is right up there with Ron DeSantis as a competent governor. Where the federal government fails, whether through incompetence or as a result of deliberately anti-American policies, the states have no alternative but to step in.