On Sunday afternoon I spent my day with Delta at the MSP International Airport. The airport itself was mobbed. Long lines clogged the public spaces in every direction. Just to add to the unpleasantness, passengers were required to mask themselves as they entered the airport.

Entering the airport terminal from the skyway across the street I found another line. This line was for Covid rapid testing. They let me through without a test.

As always, I was struck by the good humor and compliant attitude of the passengers. Do they think they deserve to be treated like sheep? The Covid regime has only reenforced our submissive posture.

I was also struck by the stupidity of the Covid regime at the airport. I am not clear on the rationale of the mask requirement — just about any mask will do — under the current CDC ukase:

All passengers on public conveyances (e.g., airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis, ride-shares) traveling into, within, or out of the United States (including U.S. territories) as well as conveyance operators (e.g., crew, drivers, conductors, and other workers involved in the operation of conveyances), regardless of their vaccination status, are required to wear a mask over their nose and mouth…. All people, including workers and members of the public, regardless of their vaccination status, are required to wear a mask while entering or when located in the indoor areas of transportation hubs (e.g., airports, bus or ferry terminals, train or subway stations, seaports, ports of entry) in the United States and U.S. territories.

See also the CDC’s Domestic Travel During COVID-19 (updated June 10, 2021).

In short, as the CNBC headline puts it, plane, train and bus travelers still need to wear masks, even if they’re vaccinated. What about automobiles? It sounds like there is a fat comedy inside the thin ukase struggling to get out.

What’s it all about? If the mask regime is stupid, as I believe it to be, the stupidity must be the point. The fallacious Dr. Fauci explains it all in the video below.

Video: Fauci talking out of both sides of his mouth. The mask charade is over. What a fiasco! pic.twitter.com/JHJJ5ijReS — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 27, 2021

I want only to add this footnote to Peter Wood’s Spectator column on a related point: “Old Glory, new anger” (which I believe the Spectator has kindly made accessible at our request).