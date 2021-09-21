The Squad Screws Israel

The House of Representatives is taking up a continuing resolution to fund the government and increase the federal debt limit pending new permanent spending bills. Far-left Democrats led by Ilhan Omar’s Squad took advantage of the opportunity to deny Israel funding for the Iron Dome program that protects Israeli civilians against terrorist attacks. Per Politico:

NEWS: House Democrats are removing the Iron Dome provision from the CR amid pushback from progressives — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) September 21, 2021



If you follow this thread to the end, you see that House Democratic leadership says they will reinstate the Iron Dome funding in the final legislative appropriation later this year:

MORE: The Iron Dome funding has been REMOVED from the CR/Debt Limit bill. https://t.co/45MLAomo6P — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) September 21, 2021

McGovern reiterated that the Iron Dome funding will be in the final Appropriations pkg. @rosadelauro reiterated the Dem Commitment to funding the Iron Dome in the next fiscal year. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) September 21, 2021



If they don’t have the votes now, I am not sure why they will have the votes then. In any event, if this is an ineffective fit of pique by House progressives, their desire to strip Israel of the ability to defend itself against terrorist attacks from Islamic states tells you all you need to know about whose side they are on in the Middle East.