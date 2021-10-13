Why People Hate the Media, Chapter 12,186

Katie Couric is out with a memoir from her Morning Show days that apparently dishes on everyone. I have no idea because I haven’t read it and I’m not going to. But the indispensable New York Post has a scandalous story today containing an excerpt from Couric about how she suppressed a comment by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg about athletes kneeling for the National Anthem because it ran contrary to the left’s narrative.

I’ll let the Post pick it up from here:

Katie Couric has admitted that, in a 2016 interview, she withheld Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s harshest comments on kneeling during the national anthem. The editing was done in an effort to “protect” the late Supreme Court justice, Couric wrote in her memoir, which was obtained by The Post. . . Not standing for the anthem shows a “contempt for a government that has made it possible for their parents and grandparents to live a decent life … Which they probably could not have lived in the places they came from … as they became older, they realize that this was youthful folly. And that’s why education is important,” Ginsburg told Couric at the time. “I think it’s a terrible thing to do, but I wouldn’t lock a person up for doing it. I would point out how ridiculous it seems to me to do such an act.” Couric, being a “big RBG fan” and feeling protective of her and the controversy the comments would likely embroil her in, wrote in the book that she “lost a lot of sleep” and felt extremely “conflicted” over deciding whether she should include Ginsburg’s full thoughts on the matter. As well, the day after the interview, the Supreme Court’s head of public affairs emailed Couric to say Ginsburg had “misspoken” and requested that her comments on the matter be removed from the piece. Couric eventually mostly did as they requested.

Couric justified concealing these remarks on the ground that the Justice had been “confused” about the question. Or that she “misspoke.” Yeah. I’ll buy that. Not.

With a hat tip to Instapundit, cue the two classic tweets:

Although in this case, the story makes me think a little better of Notorious RBG.

And yet the media wonder why public trust in them is down the toilet.