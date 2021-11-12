Rittenhouse Trial Brings Out the Crazy

I am not sure how liberals expected the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial to go. Anyone who had seen the videos of Rittenhouse’s interactions with the men who were chasing him, striking him and trying to kill him knew that he had a strong case of self-defense. But apparently the fact that Rittenhouse has a defense–and is so bold as to assert it!–came as a surprise to the Left.

Liberal reactions to the trial have included disparagement of Rittenhouse’s crying on the witness stand as he recounted the most traumatic events of his life. With a single voice, celebrities ridiculed his “crocodile tears,” and Merriam-Webster, the dictionary people, weighed in with a snide reference:

The term 'crocodile tears' (a superficial display of anguish) comes from a medieval belief that crocodiles shed tears of sadness when killing their prey. https://t.co/tkuVCEbBRa — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) November 10, 2021



One of the dumber reactions came from Ben & Jerry’s, supposedly an ice cream company but seemingly one where politics always comes first. Ben & Jerry’s, like many other libs, tried to make the Rittenhouse trial about race:

The #RittenhouseTrial displays yet again that our “justice” system is racist.⁰⁰How would this trial be going if he was a Black 17 yr old that crossed state lines illegally carrying an AR-15 and shot 3 white protesters?⁰⁰We need real justice in the legal system. This isn’t it. — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) November 12, 2021



How in the World does the Rittenhouse trial demonstrate that “our ‘justice’ system is racist”? Rittenhouse is a white guy who shot three other white guys in self-defense. The racial angle is not immediately apparent. I take it that B & J are referring to the fact that at his trial, Rittenhouse is asserting his right to defend himself when attacked. Is that dirty pool in their minds? Do they think that a black, Hispanic or Asian criminal defendant would not likewise be able to claim self-defense? Or do they somehow think that Defendants of Color don’t get trials at all, but are just hustled out the back door to be lynched? And what is the “real justice in the legal system” that we need, but that the Rittenhouse trial doesn’t represent? It sounds like they think Rittenhouse himself should be lynched, or at least barred from presenting his defense.

The depth of ignorance that flows from liberals on a daily basis is hard to fathom, as is the unremitting hate they express toward all who fail to agree with them.

Finally, I know it goes without saying, but no one should ever, on any account, buy Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.