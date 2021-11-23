The O’Keefe Project: What’s going on?

I am in search of a deeper understanding of the facts underlying the FBI raids on James O’Keefe’s and former Project Veritas associates in the matter of Ashley Biden’s diary. Pending before the court that issued the search warrants authorizing the raids is the motion of Project Veritas for the appointment of a Special Master to review the contents of O’Keefe’s cell phones and protect against the disclosure of otherwise unrelated and/or privileged information. This is an important case in several respects.

Project Veritas is represented in the case by attorney Paul Calli and others. Yesterday Calli filed a 15-page letter and accompanying exhibit supporting the motion for appointment of a Special Master. The letter provides helpful factual background and and legal argument that go to the significance of the case.

Attention must be paid. I thought that Power Line readers trying, like me, to follow the case, would want to have a look at Calli’s letter with their own eyes.

2021-11-22 (de 38) PV Parti… by Scott Johnson