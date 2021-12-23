Elon Musk does the Babylon Bee

You may have heard that Elon Musk sat down with Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon, EIC Kyle Mann, and Creative Director Ethan Nicolle for an in-depth interview on wokeness, Elizabeth Warren, taxing the rich, the Metaverse, which superhero Elon would be, and how the left is killing comedy. The interview has made news on those subjects and more. The conversation occasionally flags, especially in the second half, but Musk himself is interesting and I thought my patience was rewarded. If you stick with it to the end, you will find that he may be a good candidate for Steve Hayward’s Three Whisky Happy Hour podcast.

Quotable quote (referring to Elizabeth Warren at about 16:00): “If you could die by irony she’d be dead.”

Musk’s parting thought: “The woke mind virus is a world without humor.”