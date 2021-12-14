Harris in Paris: Under her skin

The Washington Free Beacon took an offbeat look at Kamala Harris’s trip to Paris last month, reporting that Harris had “dropped nearly $400 for a single pot at a boutique shop in Paris[.]” The Free Beacon’s Adam Kredo and Brent Scher broke the story tongue in cheek, concluding: “The money Harris dropped at E. Dehillerin could have been used to buy at least 25 16-pound turkeys for families in need, according to a Free Beacon cost analysis.”

It apparently doesn’t take much to get under Harris’s skin. Harris complained about the Free Beacon story in an interview with her hometown newspaper, where the going is easy (on her, at least). Andrew Stiles capably continues the mockery in “She Persisted: Kamala Harris Won’t Be Distracted by Free Beacon Kitchenware Bombshell.” Subhead: “VP slams ‘ridiculous’ investigation into Parisian pot scandal.” Stiles quotes Harris:

“Oh, how about, ‘She’s going to buy a pot on her way to the airport,'” Harris huffed, “after a very significant and highly successful bilateral meeting in France on issues that are about national security, on issues that are about climate, on issues that are about what we are doing in terms of international norms and rules on everything from cyber to space. Come on.”

Harris’s pain has to be the feel-good story of the day.