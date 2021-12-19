Howie the Cruise Missile

Howie Carr is one of America’s top radio hosts, and also one of our best columnists. We often make Picks of his columns in the Boston Herald, but this one deserves to be enjoyed by our whole audience.

What if Donald Trump were still president and now this new “variant” was abroad in the land six months after he had announced “Mission: Accomplished” to the nation? Whatever happened to the death count at the bottom of the screens on CNN and MSNBC? When are those dismal chyrons coming back, now that we’re allegedly about to be overwhelmed…again? If Donald Trump were president now, the alt-left cable channels would be running an endless loop of that victory lap that Biden took last spring: “Just remember how we’ve emerged from a dark winter into a hopeful spring and summer. But really remember just how dark that winter was.” If Trump were still in the White House instead of Biden, the Democrats would be following that moment with his statement from Thursday, which totally contradicted his earlier blather: “It’s here now and it’s spreading and it’s going to increase. For unvaccinated, we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death if you’re unvaccinated.” What if Mike Pence were still vice president instead of Kamala Harris, and he had told the Los Angeles Times on Friday: “We didn’t see omicron coming.” Do you think if Pence had said that, instead of Harris, it would be getting the total media blackout that the admission by Willie Brown’s girlfriend’s is?

The only reporter in Washington who has any idea of holding Biden accountable is Peter Doocy, but Biden dismissed his question about the mounting death toll with a smirk and a wave of the hand.

This week the nation passed the “grim milestone” of 800,000 COVID deaths. Last October, during a presidential debate, Biden spoke directly to the American people as he mentioned the official death toll: “Two-hundred twenty thousand Americans dead,” Biden intoned. “Anyone who’s responsible for that many deaths should not remain President of the United States.” Now, the count has more than tripled, and most of the deaths have been since what he called on Friday his “inaugaranation.” So by his own standards, Dementia Joe should now resign, or be removed, in shame and disgrace. But the media says, as one, “Nothing to see here folks, move along.”

Not only is Biden not brought to account, the left continues to stoke covid hysteria, even though the current “variant” appears to be about as dangerous as the common cold. Why?

I had Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins University on my radio show this week and he described omicron as “a pandemic of lunacy which is dominating the airwaves.” In Florida and many other parts of the US, though, life is back to normal. The hysteria is being promoted, yet again, in the blue states. And it’s easy to understand why — the Democrats and the media (but I repeat myself) would rather talk about anything other than Dementia Joe’s dismal performance this year. Inflation, the ongoing invasion on the southern border, Afghanistan, the supply-chain crisis, a violent Democrat-inspired crime wave now spreading out of the cities into the chi-chi soccer-mom suburbs… Bottom line, Dementia Joe has had a worse year running the U.S. than Urban Meyer did with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ouch. That is a very low bar. But still: isn’t there a down side to Joe Biden telling us how bad the covid situation is?

There’s only one problem. Now they’re in charge. Either it’s really bad, and by their own admission they had no clue what was coming. Or it’s just another wag-the-dog operation, to change the subject from their own massive failures. I vote for the latter. Problem is, you only get to yell fire (or wolf, as Nancy Pelosi says) in a crowded theater once. Chicken Little has a short shelf life. The more Joe Biden goes on TV, the more he sounds like Lyndon Johnson, circa 1967. Instead of Vietnam, the quagmire is COVID.

To be fair, Lyndon Johnson’s administration was vastly more successful than Joe Biden’s. And Biden has three long years to go, if he lasts that long.

The problem is, maybe they can terrify the feeble-minded again, but even the non-working classes are starting to figure it out. And historically, politicians who preside over disasters do not fare well with voters in the next election. Ask Andrew Cuomo and Charlie Baker. They were both the toast of their respective towns, until they were just plain toast. The third governor with the highest death toll — Phil Murphy — was barely reelected in NJ. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is under water in Michigan, Gavin Newsom was almost recalled, Bill DeBlasio is a pariah… And now the Democrats think their get-out-of-fail card is to start canceling pro sports again?

The American people have been patient. Way too patient. But perhaps canceling professional sports is what it will take for pretty much everyone to give up on coronamania.

On Thursday, President Johnson, I mean Biden, was promoting the number of “boosters” that have been injected. The V-word now is not Vietnamization, it’s vaccination. “Vaccinated,” he began. “Fifty-seven, uh excuse me uh 570 excuse me I don’t want to read I’m not sure I got the right number. But the total number of boosters is what? “Fifty-seven million,” Fauci yelled. Mr. President, is the number of boosters 57 or 570 or 57 million? But you haven’t seen that videotape, have you? And you never will, not on state-run media anyway. Again, the recurring question. What if Trump had ever had a Heinz 57 moment like that?

How far gone is the Biden administration? This far: at last month’s Restoration Weekend, New York Post reporter Miranda Devine cautioned her audience against letting Biden off the hook on the ground that he is too mentally incompetent to be responsible. Her White House sources tell her, she said, that Biden has moments of lucidity when he actually runs meetings and gives people instructions. So we shouldn’t let sympathy for his condition cloud our judgment.

To which one can only say, God help us!