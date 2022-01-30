Missing Trump yet?

It is difficult to keep up with the many moods of Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan. She vibrates like a tuning fork locked in to the the moment’s wavelength and wishful thinking, occasionally with a little field research courtesy of a friend who repairs shoes on Manhattan’s East Side (featured in one of her classic Pulitzer Prize-winning 2016 columns). What the taxi driver is to New York Times columnist Tom Friedman, the shoe repair guy is to Noonan. I took a whack at her, most recently, in “High Noonan: Return to Kamala edition.”

Yesterday’s letters to the editor of the Journal included a good one under a headline addressed to Noonan: “Missing Donald Trump yet?” The Journal reader wrote:

Several recent Peggy Noonan columns, including “Biden’s Woes Seem Like Old Times” (Declarations, Jan. 22), have pointed out the failures of President Biden. Previously, Ms. Noonan had ridiculed President Trump for his behavior. Did political correctness lead her to policy error? While we prefer dignity in the White House, it is more important to have secure borders, a nonnuclear Iran, a docile Russia, low inflation and energy independence—all destroyed in a year by negating Trump policy, and still without dignity in the White House. Our president publicly called a reporter a “son of a b—.” Mr. Biden is as rude as any president, and without the success to compensate. Kurt Erickson Chicago

I give Erickson bonus points for concision. He makes his point in less than 1/10th the length of an average Noonan column.