The Numbers Don’t Lie

Some jurisdictions pursued aggressive shutdown strategies to “fight” covid, while others did not. These shutdowns made no apparent difference in covid rates, but they had devastating consequences for the livelihoods of millions of Americans.

Among the hardest hit businesses were restaurants. Here in Minnesota, the restaurant business has suffered severe and in many cases mortal blows. Things continue to trend downward, as the city has imposed yet another mask mandate as well as a vaccine card requirement. No one I know drives into Minneapolis to eat lunch or dinner.

Boy Mayor Jacob Frey attempted to gaslight us on Twitter with happy talk about Minneapolis restaurants:

First Friday with the new vax/testing policy is in the books & my phone has been flooded with pictures of full tables. Once again MPLS is leading the way through a trying time, showing we care about the health and safety of our neighbors while supporting the restaurants we love. pic.twitter.com/6ckoDdBbnI — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 22, 2022



The idea that Minneapolis is leading the way in any respect other than crime and economic decay is delusional. But let’s look at the numbers, from a source that has the data relating specifically to restaurants: Open Table. Bill Glahn is one my colleagues at American Experiment:

These numbers are worth studying. Where is business actually up? In red cities and states. (By the way, I spent a few days in Naples, Florida, a couple of weeks ago and can attest to the fact that restaurants and social life in general are booming there.) Where has business been devastated? In blue jurisdictions like Minneapolis. Sadly, nothing is going to change in Minnesota until voters force politicians to replace their fantasies with a realistic understanding of how the state is performing.