A word from Judge Silberman

Senior District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Laurence Silberman is easily one of the finest men in our public life. We saluted him this past October when he was honored by The Antonin Scalia Law School’s Gray Center with its first annual Justice Clarence Thomas First Principles Award. I wrote then that the symmetry was perfect. To adapt the phrase Lincoln used in his eulogy of Henry Clay, Justice Thomas and Judge Silberman each represent our beau idéal of a judge.

Judge Silberman has tracked the disgrace of Yale Law School that we noted here earlier today. He comments on it below. So it is written. So let it be done.