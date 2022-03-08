Democrats Still Lying About Florida

It’s pretty much a daily occurrence–Democrats spreading disinformation about Florida, one of America’s most prosperous, fastest growing, and freest states. I suppose it is the last part they really hate.

The current smear is propagated by Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and the disgusting Jen Psaki:

.@POTUS and his Administration stand with LGBTQI+ students everywhere, including in Florida where they have passed hateful legislation targeting vulnerable students. https://t.co/WAB2Ksdbqf — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 8, 2022



So what exactly is the “hateful legislation” that “target[s] vulnerable students”? The Democrats never actually say. They just call it the “Don’t say gay” bill. It doesn’t make any sense, but it rhymes, which is good enough for them.

This is the provision they are talking about in its entirety:

Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.

It is hard to see why that should be controversial. Most people would struggle to understand why teachers should be instructing second graders on “gender identity.”

Via PJ Media, enjoy this clip of a Democratic Party reporter asking Governor Ron DeSantis about what “critics call the don’t say gay bill”:

RIP to the reporter Ron DeSantis just murdered. pic.twitter.com/vhziZuNz6v — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 7, 2022



