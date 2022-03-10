Posted on March 10, 2022 by John Hinderaker in Florida, Gender Follies

Gay! Gay! Gay! Gay!

I wrote here about Florida Democrats’ outrageous effort to indoctrinate young children–kindergarten through third grade–with pro-homosexual and transsexual propaganda in the public schools. They have violently opposed a bill, about to become law, to prevent such indoctrination and have falsely labeled it the “don’t say gay” bill.

Now the House Democrats in Florida have released this video, which consists of them saying “gay” over and over:


I have a serious question: how can this possibly be good politics? Is aggressive, in-your-face advocacy for homosexual (“gender identity”) indoctrination of five, six and seven year olds really popular with the electorate? That seems inconceivable to me. Yet Florida’s Democrats obviously think they are on to a good thing. If you can shed light on this, please comment.

Responses