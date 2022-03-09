Matthew Rosenberg re Jan. 6

Project Veritas has captured New York Times reporter Matthew Rosenberg delivering news that has somehow been deemed unfit to print in the paper (video below). PV’s post on the video comes under the heading “Pulitzer Prize Winning New York Times Reporter: January 6 Media Coverage ‘Overreaction,’ FBI Involved, Event Was Not Organized Despite Ongoing Narrative.”. PV’s post leads with a set of bullet points highlighting quotable quotes.

PV invites readers to contrast Rosenberg’s comments in the video with his own Times story (with Jim Rutenberg and Michael Grynbaum) “The Next Big Lies: Jan. 6 Was No Big Deal, or a Left-Wing Plot.” Subhead: “How revisionist histories of Jan. 6 picked up where the “stop the steal” campaign left off, warping beliefs about what transpired at the Capitol.” The contrast strikes me as newsworthy.