Miranda Devine is one of the New York Post journalists who covered the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop in October 2020, just before the presidential election. Her excellent October 20 column “Media avoiding The Post’s Hunter Biden stories as much as Joe”, for example, called out then candidate Biden and his collaborators in the press for their suppression and disparagement of the Post’s scoops. She returned to the story in detail in Laptop From Hell, published late last year.

With the vindication of the Post’s reliance on the laptop email by the New York Times last week, Devine now narrows the focus to the relevant point:

It is hardly vindication of The Post’s flawless reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop that 17 months late, The New York Times has admitted the laptop is real. It is an indictment of the Times and a betrayal of their readers who were kept in the dark about the true nature of Joe Biden before the 2020 election. But now that we are all on the same page, there are some serious questions the administration needs to answer, which go to America’s national security at a time of international peril.

Devine highlights two questions posed by the Post’s Steven Nelson to the psychedelic Jen Psaki at the White House press and makes the key point:

Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, refused to answer The Post’s White House reporter, Steven Nelson, when he had the rare opportunity to ask her two of those questions last week. Psaki’s excuse was that Hunter Biden “doesn’t work in the government.” But she wasn’t being asked about Hunter. She was being asked about her boss, the president….

Devine recapitulates Nelson’s questions along with their factual background. Psaki’s psnide psidetracks do not withstand the least pscrutiny.

Devine concludes with comments on basic journalism:

The same media organs that ignored and traduced The Post’s laptop reporting still show no curiosity about the tens of millions of dollars which the Biden family has collected from oligarchs in Russia, Ukraine and China. The Times didn’t need to rely on the laptop to do basic journalism on this scheme. They could have asked Tony Bobulinski, Hunter’s former business partner, who made himself available to the media before the 2020 election. He gave the FBI e-mails, documents and WhatsApp messages which corroborate and augment material on the laptop. In addition, the Grassley-Johnson inquiry provided an official money trail from overseas interests to bank accounts associated with the Bidens and their partners. The refusal of the Times and the rest of the media to cover this story amounted to election interference. Polls show that about 10% of Biden voters would have changed their vote if they had known about the scandal. That would have had a material effect on the result. Which, of course, was the point.

Devine’s column lacks only a link to the “Grassley-Johnson inquiry.” Senator Grassley’s press release on it is here (with bullet points). A PDF copy of the report is accessible online here.