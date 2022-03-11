The madness of slow Joe, energy edition

Anyone who has followed President Biden’s overlong career in American politics may be forgiven for wondering if he believes in anything other than the corrupt Biden family. Speaking generally, he has been on every side of every issue since his election to the Senate in 1972. Worse than that, he is a farcical poseur, as in his theft of Neil Kinnock’s life and words for his own sorry purposes in the blowout of his run for the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination.

If shamelessness were a virtue, Biden might be the most virtuous man in American political history, though the competition would be intense.

What does Biden really think about the green energy nonsense that has fueled his war on American energy since his inauguration in January 2021? Does he really “think” about anything at all? I’ll have to circle back to you on that.

Say this much for Biden’s nonsense. It is an eternally renewable resource.

Whatever Biden “thinks” about the nonsense, it makes sense to attend to the substance of Biden’s war on American energy production, the associated administration public relations lies that serve it, and the crossover with the inflation monster that now stares us in the face. Let us attend to Daniel Flynn’s American Spectator column “Biden’s Real Problem Isn’t His Russian Oil Policy, But His American One.”. Flynn writes:

The Biden administration, a public relations outfit disguised as a presidency, advanced the hashtag “PutinPriceHike” as a means not of alleviating service-station strain but to deflect blame for it. Long before Joe Biden announced an embargo on Russian oil, he promised one on American oil. “Would you close down the oil industry?” Donald Trump asked at the second 2020 presidential debate. “I would transition from the oil industry,” Joe Biden responded. “Yes.” In post-debate damage-control mode, Biden insisted that “we’re not getting rid of fossil fuels for a long time.” Does the president consider 17 months “a long time”? One way to avoid blame for “getting rid of fossil fuels” — a commodity used by even (news flash!) electric vehicles deriving energy from the coal- and natural gas-dominant grid — involves pursuing policies to make them cost-prohibitive. On Thursday, AAA pegged a gallon of regular unleaded, up 59 cents from a week earlier and 84 cents from a month earlier, at $4.32 a gallon. Where do prices go this weekend? Up seems like a pretty good guess. The policies of the president of the country that provides about half of U.S. oil and gas, not the strongman running the country that provides less than 5 percent of U.S. petroleum, exert a far greater influence on the price at the pump. #BidenPriceHike

Whole thing here.