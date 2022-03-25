The O’Keefe Project: All is in order edition

We only learned this week that the FBI and Southern District prosecutors have had James O’Keefe and Project under surveillance in the case of Ashley Biden’s diary roughly since President Biden was sworn in. I wrote about the related court orders here (March 22) and here (March 23). This surveillance was in addition to the raids executed by the FBI this past November and subsequently leaked to the friends of the national security establishment at the New York Times. I take it that the government is out to get Project Veritas.

Yesterday the government responded to the motion filed by O’Keefe and Project Veritas this past Wednesday. I have embedded the PDF of the government’s response below. According to the government, they dotted every “i” and crossed every “t.” All is in order. I can only say that if I were Judge Torres, I would feel that the government has been inexcusably disingenuous and that if I were James O’Keefe I would be worried about what comes next.

