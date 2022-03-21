The O’Keefe Project: The Times still on the case

The New York Times is still working the case of Ashley Biden’s diary with what I take is a little help from its friends in the national security establishment. Michael Schmidt and Adam Goldman report the story “Ashley Biden’s Diary Was Shown at Trump Fund-Raiser. Weeks Later, Project Veritas Called Her.” Subhead: “The right-wing group’s deceptive call to the president’s daughter a month before Election Day is among the new details that show how the organization worked to expose personal information about the Biden family.”

Schmidt covers national security and federal investigations. He was part of the Times’s Russia hoax team that won a Pulitzer for what the Times refers to as “President Donald Trump and his campaign’s ties to Russia.” Goldman also won a Pulitzer for reporting on what the Times refers to as “Russia’s meddling in the presidential election” (not the Steele Dossier).

Unlike Hunter Biden’s laptop, the case of Ashley Biden’s diary is treated by the Times as a major story akin to the story of “Trump and his campaign’s ties to Russia.” In addition to Schmidt and Goldman, the Times credits reporters Ken Vogel, William Rashbaum, and three researchers for their work on today’s story.

We can infer that taking down James O’Keefe and Project Veritas has become a major project of the Times and its friends in the national security establishment. The Times reports: “The new details of Project Veritas’s effort to establish that the diary was Ms. Biden’s are elements of a still-emerging story about how Trump supporters and a group known for its undercover sting operations worked to expose personal information about the Biden family at a crucial stage of the 2020 campaign.” And a little further down in the long story: “In court filings, prosecutors have suggested that the organization was complicit in the theft of some of Ms. Biden’s other belongings, which interviews show the group obtained as it was seeking to confirm the diary’s authenticity.”

What about Hunter Biden’s laptop? As far as the Times is concerned, the story is stillborn, not still-emerging. In the case of Ashley Biden’s diary the FBI continues its investigation, as does the Times.

O’Keefe and Project Veritas remain under a microscope. They may or may not have committed crimes in connection with their acquisition of the diary. The Times would have us think so and the government implies as much: “[P]rosecutors accused the group in court filings of making unsworn statements that are either ‘false or misleading and are directly contradicted by the evidence.’ They also stated that even a legitimate news organization would have no First Amendment defense for acquiring material through theft or another crime.”