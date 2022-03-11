Today in Identity Politics Obsession

Pompeii Moves With the Times

The new leader of this 2,000-year-old archaeological treasure is examining gender, race and class while using technology to try and save the site from the ravages of climate change. . .

“Many of the questions we are today addressing are inspired by other fields emerging here, such as gender studies and post-colonial studies,” [the new director] Zuchtriegel said. “We should not forget that all the wealth and art works that we see in Pompeii are really based on a society where not only slavery existed, but there was no concept of social welfare.” . . .

For some, it is about time that these issues were finally out in the open. Sarah E. Bond, an associate professor of history at the University of Iowa, said by phone that, “Oftentimes archaeologists can be conservative with the topics they address,” but added, “I am psyched to see things starting to come around in Pompeii.”

Increasingly, there has been a broader shift in scholarly research into the ancient world to investigate previously overlooked issues — “things like sexual assault and rape, or slavery” — Bond said. “It’s just great to now see Italian archaeologists overseeing Pompeii as a museum site, embracing important questions of gender, forced labor and violence in important ways.”