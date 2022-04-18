An EKG on ESG Investing

The hottest new thing for Woke Wall Street is “ESG” investing, where ESG stands for “environment, social, and governance.” In other words, investing in politically correct sectors like “green” energy, media, and so forth, and avoiding investing in tobacco, arms manufacturers, and above all fossil fuel energy companies. ESG has become, Barron’s reports, “one of Wall Streets favorite buzzwords.”

Only the name and acronym are new. Twenty years ago “sustainable” investing was all the rage, but it turns out that the only kind of investing that is truly sustainable is in companies with growing profits. I’ve seen estimates that pension funds lost billions in gains by dumping all of their tobacco stocks (which have continued to climb) starting 25 years ago, and it is telling that Harvard, Yale, and other elite leftist hedge funds that run schools on the side have declined to divest their fossil fuel stockholdings because it would be bad for their returns, and might even breach fiduciary duty.

What does the wider public think of ESG investing? One recent survey found that “about one in four people believes the acronym stands for ‘earnings, stock, growth,'” which is just the right way to think about investing. Barron’s continues:

“Retail investors don’t understand ESG investing—only 9% say that they have ESG-related investments, and the familiarity with the concept is not as high or as broad as some of the coverage on the topic of ESG investing might suggest,” says Gerri Walsh, president of the FINRA Investor Education Foundation, which conducted the retail investor survey with NORC of the University of Chicago.