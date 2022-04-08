Disinformation, American style (2)

The students holding down the fort at the University of Chicago’s Chicago Thinker give us hope for the future. The Thinker’s motto is “Outthink the Mob.” In this case, the Mob includes the mainstream media bigwigs featured at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics/Atlantic Disinformation Conference this week.

The Thinker’s Christopher Phillips posed a pointed question to CNN’s Brian Stelter. It stumped Stelter (video below). The Thinker covers it here.

WATCH the Thinker’s @chrispthetruth absolutely smoke @CNN… regime propagandists are having a tough day at @Uchicago! pic.twitter.com/A3Rpp9OSgc — The Chicago Thinker (@ThinkerChicago) April 7, 2022

By the same token, the Thinker’s Daniel Schmidt stumped the Atlantic’s Anne Applebaum. To state it more precisely, he prompted Applebaum to expose herself as an idiot in the matter of Hunter Biden’s laptop (video below). The Thinker covers it here.

WATCH The Atlantic’s @anneapplebaum refuse to answer @RealDSchmidt's🔥🔥 question about Hunter Biden’s laptop during @UChicago’s “Disinformation and the Erosion of Democracy” conference! pic.twitter.com/1OgXBBiiI0 — The Chicago Thinker (@ThinkerChicago) April 6, 2022

Jonah Goldberg has evolved. He recently found FOX News beneath his dignity as a contributor. He has moved to CNN, which is up to his present standards. Schmidt inspired Goldberg to reveal himself going full Jennifer Rubin. This is unbelievably stupid.

.@JonahDispatch calls me out! Jonah, please name me next time! https://t.co/Uw7X0adB6R — Daniel Schmidt (@RealDSchmidt) April 7, 2022

The Thinker also covered President Obama’s contribution to the event in “Barack Obama and Company Dishonestly Lecture UChicago Students on ‘Disinformation.’” Picking up the theme of my adjacent post, the Thinker story opens this way:

Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to attend a fire prevention speech delivered by an arsonist? Or perhaps a child safety seminar led by a pedophile? Well, that’s exactly what it felt like Wednesday during the University of Chicago’s “Conference on Disinformation and Erosion of Democracy,” featuring some of the greatest promulgators of disinformation and illiberalism in American history. Former President Barack Obama had the nerve to help open the event, although his administration famously spied on the Donald Trump campaign with a secret court warrant backed by the Hillary Clinton campaign-funded Christopher Steele dossier which, in an ironic twist, was the product of Russian disinformation. Democrats used this disinformation to repeatedly smear President Trump and undermine the integrity of the 2016 election. Former chief advisor to the Obama administration David Axelrod moderated two of Wednesday’s discussions. To this day, Axelrod still has the gall to repeat the debunked Russian collusion hoax. He even repeated it Wednesday.

Whole thing here.