How Much Do People Hate the Press?

This much: Rasmussen finds that “[e]ighty percent (80%) of voters believe ‘fake news’ is a serious problem in the media, including 56% who say the ‘fake news’ problem is Very Serious.” Not surprisingly, 89% of Republicans think fake news in the media is a serious problem, but 75% of Democrats also say that fake news in the media is at least a “somewhat serious” problem.

Did Donald Trump ever say that the news media are the enemy of the people? What I remember him saying is that the “fake news media” are the enemy of the people. But Rasmussen asked this question:

Do you agree or disagree with this statement: The media are “truly the enemy of the people”?

The result is shocking:

Also unchanged since July is that 58% of voters agree – including 31% who Strongly Agree – with Trump’s 2019 statement that the media are “truly the enemy of the people.”

Wait–58% agree that the media are the enemy of the people? It is hard to imagine how any industry could so disgrace itself in the eyes of the American people. Or it would be, if we had not witnessed the self-inflicted collapse of the “mainstream” press in recent years.