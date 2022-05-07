The New York Post debuts an excerpt of John Paul Mac Isaac’s memoir American Injustice: My Battle to Expose the Truth. The Post has published the excerpt under the headline “The night I met Hunter Biden: Mac Shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac recounts fateful encounter in exclusive excerpt.” It is the story the Post reported before the 2020 presidential election, but it is the story that could not be told. It has to be suppressed. Isaac had to be defamed. The story had to be trashed. President Biden himself reiterated the blatant propaganda of retired intelligence officials asserting that it was Russian misinformation.

Among the laptops turned over to him by Hunter Biden, Isaac found the revelations with which we have become familiar, no thanks to the Democrats’ media adjunct. It is an incredible story. Isaac himself was a walk-on whose role was to serve as roadkill.

Quotable quote (Post photo caption): “Isaac came across a few unsettling photos from Hunter Biden’s laptop.”

The Post flags the excerpt in the cover above. I am afraid the allusion to the classic film noir Night of the Hunter — screenplay by James Agee, directed by Charles Laughton — will escape at least a few readers. In one of the film’s highlights, the evil preacher played by Robert Mitchum uses his hands with the words LOVE and HATE as a visual aid to give a raving mini-sermon explanting the eternal battle of good and evil (as Michael Keaney’s Film Noir Guide puts it). The film has the qualities of an incredibly scary nightmare that may put you in mind of our present circumstances.