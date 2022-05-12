White House Spokeswoman Says 2016 Election Was Stolen

Jen Psaki is riding off into the MSNBC sunset, to be replaced by Karine Jean-Pierre, who, as we noted here, has freely engaged in both race-baiting and disinformation. The disinformation was about the 2018 Georgia governor’s race, which Jean-Pierre said was “stolen” by Governor Brian Kemp, who won by 54,000 votes.

It turns out that Ms. Jean-Pierre has a broader affinity for election conspiracy theories. Today it came to light that she also has said that Donald Trump stole the 2016 presidential election from Hillary Clinton:

Stolen emails, stolen drone, stolen election …..welcome to the world of #unpresidented Trump https://t.co/NI7vqPV6cu — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) December 18, 2016



Everyone knows that expecting intellectual consistency from a Democrat is like expecting self-restraint from a toddler. But still: haven’t we been told non-stop for the last year and a half that our elections are sacrosanct and beyond reproach, that to question the result of an election and to suggest that the result was procured by fraud, is out of bounds? It will, at a minimum, get you bounced from Twitter if the election in question was won by a Democrat.

To be fair, Jean-Pierre is not alone in her false conspiracy claims. Hillary Clinton, too, claimed that the 2016 election was stolen from her, and she has not exactly been cast into the outer darkness. On the other hand, those who allege, on infinitely better grounds, that the 2020 election was suspicious are systematically barred from the public square.

I wonder whether anyone in the White House press corps will question Ms. Jean-Pierre about these matters when she takes the podium in the White House. In particular, will anyone ask her whether it is now the official position of the Biden administration that the 2016 election was stolen? A number of protesters who have been incarcerated in Washington for over a year now would like to know.