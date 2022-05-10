Race-Baiting and Disinformation in the White House

We noted here that Joe Biden’s new Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, peddles disinformation in the form of a (false) stolen election conspiracy theory. Is that OK now? It’s all so confusing!

Today we learned that in 2020, Jean-Pierre described the Fox News Channel as racist:

“[Fox News] was racist before coronavirus, they are racist during the coronavirus, Fox News will be racist after the coronavirus,” Jean-Pierre said during a March 15 appearance on MSNBC’s “AM Joy.”

Fox News is the only major White House press organization that can be said to lean to the right. All of the other major organizations that are members of the White House press corps are reliable mouthpieces for the Democratic Party. So Fox speaks for, in effect, around one-half of the American people.

One might think that the job of the White House Press Secretary is to represent the president to all Americans, not just half of them. But Jean-Pierre evidently has no such intention.

Jean-Pierre’s appointment is consistent with the Democrats’ view that politics is not an ongoing debate among fellow-citizens, but rather a war in which one’s domestic adversaries are hated to a far greater degree than any foreign enemy. It is another reminder that liberals are not, for the most part, well-meaning but misguided people.