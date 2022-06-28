Cashing In On Dobbs

Democrats, desperate for a life line, are demagoguing the Dobbs decision for all they are worth. Take my state of Minnesota, where Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison, two of America’s sleaziest politicians, are stoking Dobbs hysteria in hopes of hanging on to their jobs in November.

Of course, the Dobbs decision isn’t going to have any impact in Minnesota. The state’s Supreme Court has held that abortion is a right sanctified under Minnesota’s Constitution, so Dobbs is irrelevant here. And in any case, there is zero chance of the state’s legislature voting to ban or seriously restrict abortion on demand. But those facts haven’t deterred Walz from this absurd fundraising pitch:

But what is even more ridiculous is the pledge, made simultaneously by Walz and Ellison, not to extradite any women who come to Minnesota for abortions and are criminally prosecuted in the state from which they came:

Ellison held a press conference announcing his office would not assist any state in the extradition of their citizens who travelled to Minnesota to receive an abortion. Walz followed that with an executive order over the weekend telling state agencies under his control to “decline requests for the arrest or surrender of any person charged with a criminal violation of a law of another state where the violation alleged involves the provision of, assistance with, securing of, or receipt of reproductive health care services.” [Ed.: That means abortions.] During the press conference, he resorted to scare tactics just as he did repeatedly during the pandemic. “You got a family member in Texas who calls and asks what you can do to help them, that phone call subjects you to Texas felony laws for aiding and abetting someone for making their own personal healthcare decisions.”

Where to begin? First of all, the idea that making a phone call from Texas to Minnesota about abortion is a crime in Texas is ridiculous, as explained at the link. Walz should be ashamed of himself for that assertion, except that, as we have learned, the man has no shame.

And what is the theory on which another state might seek to extradite someone who obtained an abortion in Minnesota? No other state has jurisdiction in Minnesota, or any ability to criminalize getting an abortion in Minnesota. And in any event, the idea that some other state would do such a thing is crazy.

But the Democrats are desperate. They will say or do anything they think might help them hang on to their jobs in what promises to be an anti-Democratic Party tsunami.