The madness of Slow Joe, Iran edition (15)

The mullahs has reportedly removed 27 cameras intended to let the IAEA think it is monitoring their dearly beloved nuclear program. The IAEA has gone so far as to censure Iran over its lack of cooperation with nuclear inspectors.

President Obama wanted us to believe that the Supreme Leader had issued a fatwa against nuclear weapons, but no one is pushing that line anymore. The stupidity is too damn high.

Secretary of State Blinken said yesterday that Iran is risking greater isolation and heightened tensions — not that! — but said a return to the nuclear deal, was not off the table. His warning invokes the best interests of Iran. Blinken’s beat is diplomacy, but I am quite sure that, coming from him, this is not a warning calculated to persuade the mullahs.

“The only outcome of such a path will be a deepening nuclear crisis and further economic and political isolation for Iran,” Blinken said. The AFP/Times of Israel/AP story reporting Blinken’s “warning” continues:

Rather than address the IAEA’s concerns, Blinken said, Iran’s response was instead “to threaten further nuclear provocations and further reductions of transparency.” “Such steps would be counterproductive and would further complicate our efforts to return to full implementation of the JCPOA,” he said.

We are in the territory of self-parody, but we can reasonably infer that there will no strong letter to follow.