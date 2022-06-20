The O’Keefe Project: Tucker goes to town

We have covered the FBI’s investigation of the case of Ashley Biden’s diary in a series of 17 posts under the heading of “The O’Keefe Project.” This is the eighteenth. I don’t think anyone has devoted as much attention to the story as we have. The collaboration of the FBI with the New York Times attracted my interest, but my judgment is that every aspect of the story merits attention. Something’s happening here.

Tucker Carlson opened his FOX News show on Friday evening with an 18-minute segment on Ashley Biden’s diary. I have posted video of the segment at the bottom [UPDATE: now blocked by FOX and removed from this post]. As he formulated questions for reporters to pose to President Biden about the diary, Tucker drew on a variety of synonyms for the adverse effect of Biden’s showering with Ashley (his daughter) at an early but unspecified age. His creative juices were flowing.

The contents of Ashley Biden’s diary are old news. Garish excerpts were posted online by National File before the 2020 election (original story here). If Biden were a Republican, the diary would have been authenticated and we would have been tortured with the contents in loving detail before voters went to the polls in 2020. As it turns out, the FBI investigation and the Times’s coverage have inadvertently authenticated the diary after the fact.

I don’t know what to do with the contents of the diary other than to observe that they make for great tabloid fodder. Indeed, I infer that Tucker’s attention was turned to the diary by the June 16 Daily Mail story “EXCLUSIVE: Florida woman who found Ashley Biden’s diary in ‘halfway house’ is under FBI investigation for SELLING the journal in which president’s daughter recalled ‘showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate)’ and details of her drug and sex addiction.”

The Daily Mail’s Josh Boswell appeared on the segment with Tucker. Following the segment the Daily Mail returned to the story in “‘If that’s not child molestation, it is definitely close’: Tucker Carlson blasts Biden over daughter Ashley’s diary admission that taking showers with him as a girl may have contributed to her sex addiction after DailyMail.com revealed the extract.”

Contrary to the allegations on which the FBI procured the search warrants it executed on James O’Keefe et al., the Daily Mail reports that Ashley Biden diary’s was not stolen from Ashley Biden. Rather, she abandoned it in a halfway house — the Daily Mail describes it as “a Palm Beach home often used by recovering addicts” — where Aimee Harris found it under a mattress. According to the Daily Mail, Harris is being investigated for selling the diary to Project Veritas for $40,000.

What is the FBI doing? What makes this a federal case? Who inside the government is collaborating with the New York Times to publicize the case? It is disgusting and terrifying. The Times, by the way, hasn’t returned to the story since March (search here), when Michael Schmidt and Adam Goldman wrote about the government’s surveillance of Project Veritas. Schmidt and Goldman have served as the public relations arm of the national security establishment, as they did in the Times’s Pulitzer Prize Award-winning performances in the Russia hoax.

It has seemed to me that the government is out to get O’Keefe, but it hasn’t panned out. In the clip below from the segment, Harmeet Dhillon addresses this aspect of the case.