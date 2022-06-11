Who’s next: The Times does Biden

The New York Times has posted the Biden variant “Dump Feinstein” campaign that Steve has been tracking. In an alert to subscribers, the Times directs readers to Reid Epstein and Jennifer Medina’s story on the “Democratic whispers” that perhaps Biden should step aside in 2024 (and announce his decision to do so after the midterms). This just in: Democrats fear he may not be up to the task. And you thought the Times has lost its nose for news.

The Times story is so predictable as to be funny. It nevertheless comes fully loaded with Schadenfreude of the “Emperor’s New Clothes” variety. I wouldn’t want to have missed it.

That’s good enough for me. However, Howard Dean’s comment on the Democratic bench is worth savoring:

Howard Dean, the 73-year-old former Vermont governor and Democratic National Committee chairman who ran for president in 2004, has long called for a younger generation of leaders in their 30s and 40s to rise in the party. He said he had voted for Pete Buttigieg, 40, in the 2020 primary after trying to talk Senator Chris Murphy, 48, of Connecticut into running. “The generation after me is just a complete trash heap,” Mr. Dean said.

His generation of Democrats is a complete trash heap too, of course, but that is beautiful. In a time of intense division he has expressed a sentiment on which we can all agree.