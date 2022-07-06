Biden Free Fall Continues

The latest Monmouth Poll has Biden’s approval rating at 36%, down two points from May with a survey sample that is D+5, up from R+5 in May.

The number of Americans who are financially struggling has increased by double digits in the past year as inflation and gas prices top the list of problems faced by the nation’s families. The Monmouth (“Mon-muth”) University Poll finds a majority say the federal government’s actions are hurting them and that President Joe Biden’s policies are not benefitting the middle class.

Meanwhile, for the “Pincer Movement to Dump Biden” file, today’s installment: