Don’t Harass Liberals

Liberals have been illegally demonstrating in front of Supreme Court justices’ homes and harassing them in public places, like restaurants. This isn’t a new thing–liberals carried out similar campaigns of harassment against officials in the Trump administration. Nor are these outrages being perpetrated solely by fringe characters on the Left. On the contrary, they are encouraged by liberals from the White House on down. A Harvard Law instructor is among the most recent to say that conservative justices “should never know peace again.”

There is no parallel phenomenon on the right. The Trump White House didn’t encourage Republicans to harass Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi or Ruth Bader Ginsberg in public places. No one has demonstrated at Stephen Breyer’s house, calling him a baby-killer. (Nor has an armed would-be assassin been arrested outside his home.) The reason for this is simple: conservatives are not horrible people.

Most rules, though, have exceptions, and yesterday a guy I’d never heard of, apparently a conservative of sorts, posted a video of himself accosting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the Capitol steps and making vulgar comments about her physique. She said afterward that she had wanted to “deck” him, and I wish she had. It would have served him right, and provided entertainment value, too.

Some would say that Ocasio-Cortez deserves this treatment, because she has enthusiastically promoted the public harassment of conservatives. It’s true: she does deserve it. Nevertheless, we conservatives should not be dragged down to the Democrats’ level. This kind of behavior does no one any good. Lately there has been a lot of talk about the possibility of civil war or, short of that, peaceful disunion. If the day ever comes when disunion becomes necessary, let’s not have any ambiguity about whose misconduct brought about that sad state of affairs.