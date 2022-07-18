Posted on July 18, 2022 by Scott Johnson in Crime, Law Enforcement, Minnesota, Policing

The meltdown this time

John covered our current local cause célèbre last night in “The victim speaks.” You know Minneapolis is suffering another meltdown if attorney Ben Crump is on the scene. While all the facts behind the hours-long standoff that preceded Tekle Sundberg’s death are not yet clear, Crump wants to agitate the mob.

I have been following the story with the help of Rebecca Brannon on Twitter. In the video below Brannon produces a recording of Sundberg’s father attempting to speak with him (or getting him to speak with the police) during the stand-off. John Hinderaker’s colleague David Zimmer has more that belies Crump’s agitation here.

