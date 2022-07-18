The meltdown this time

John covered our current local cause célèbre last night in “The victim speaks.” You know Minneapolis is suffering another meltdown if attorney Ben Crump is on the scene. While all the facts behind the hours-long standoff that preceded Tekle Sundberg’s death are not yet clear, Crump wants to agitate the mob.

Minneapolis Police Department officers gave their PROMISE to Tekle Sundberg's parents that their son's mental health crisis would NOT end in a shooting… Still, the officers denied Tekle's dad's pleas to talk to him during the hours-long standoff & ultimately fatally shot Tekle. pic.twitter.com/RdZMv1zOOb — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) July 16, 2022

I have been following the story with the help of Rebecca Brannon on Twitter. In the video below Brannon produces a recording of Sundberg’s father attempting to speak with him (or getting him to speak with the police) during the stand-off. John Hinderaker’s colleague David Zimmer has more that belies Crump’s agitation here.

The parents of Andrew Tekle Sundberg are telling media that the MPD didn't allow any communication with their son. However, video from a livestream shows Mark Sundberg speaking on the PA system to his son. "Tekle, this is your dad again. I need you to talk to negotiators." pic.twitter.com/k6cldYzxd9 — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) July 18, 2022