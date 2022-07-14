Posted on July 14, 2022 by John Hinderaker in Energy Policy, Germany

What Did Socialists Use For Lighting Before Candles?

How bad is the coming energy shortage in Germany? Deutsche Bank is counting on people to substitute wood burning in their homes for fossil fuels:


Courtesy of Stephen Green, who beat me to the punch line.

