What Did Socialists Use For Lighting Before Candles?

How bad is the coming energy shortage in Germany? Deutsche Bank is counting on people to substitute wood burning in their homes for fossil fuels:
The German energy crisis has reached the point where Deutsche Bank starts to 'model' (let's call it that) the potential for **gas-to-wood** substitution for heating German households this winter | #NothingToSeeHere #ONGT #GasCrisis pic.twitter.com/zuSls1SiCP
— Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) July 13, 2022
Courtesy of Stephen Green, who beat me to the punch line.
