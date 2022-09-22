Following his shambling UN speech yesterday afternoon President Biden spoke at the Global Fund’s Seventh Replenishment Conference. The White House has posted the transcript of his remarks here. It must have been a long day for the elderly gentleman. He appears to be lost in a fog as he seeks to depart the stage (video below).

Looking for an explanation, I find this brief account at the Hindustan Times. Unfortunately, it only states the obvious: “US President Joe Biden appeared confused on stage during an event on Wednesday. As Biden was addressing the Global Fund’s Seventh Replenishment Conference, he was seen, in videos widely shared on social media, confused after his speech, turning to leave the podium but stopping. Joe Biden, 79, can be then seen, looking lost and saying something which was not audible.”

Biden may or may not have been lost in a fog. He seems clearly to be awaiting instructions. Now what? That is a question that applies to all of us. While Biden appears to be awaiting instructions, we await the obligatory media fact-check explaining that all is in order.