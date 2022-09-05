Posted on September 5, 2022 by John Hinderaker in 2024 Election, Donald Trump, Joe Biden

Wilkes-Barre Has Spoken

Donald Trump and Joe Biden held rallies in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania last week. How did they go? These videos tell the story:


The level of public enthusiasm for Dork Brandon is near zero. But don’t be overconfident, because 81millionLOL Joe Biden won the presidency with scarcely more enthusiasm in 2020. Still, I might be wrong, but I am pretty sure the Democratic Party isn’t counting on him to do it again in 2024.

