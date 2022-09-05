Wilkes-Barre Has Spoken

Donald Trump and Joe Biden held rallies in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania last week. How did they go? These videos tell the story:

Donald Trump and Joe Biden Both held rallies in Wilkes-Barre Pennsylvania this week. Here is what they looked like back to back. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/Xe7cWQzrQO — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 4, 2022



The level of public enthusiasm for Dork Brandon is near zero. But don’t be overconfident, because 81millionLOL Joe Biden won the presidency with scarcely more enthusiasm in 2020. Still, I might be wrong, but I am pretty sure the Democratic Party isn’t counting on him to do it again in 2024.