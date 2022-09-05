Wilkes-Barre Has Spoken

Donald Trump and Joe Biden held rallies in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania last week. How did they go? These videos tell the story:
Donald Trump and Joe Biden Both held rallies in Wilkes-Barre Pennsylvania this week.
Here is what they looked like back to back.
Incredible. pic.twitter.com/Xe7cWQzrQO
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 4, 2022
The level of public enthusiasm for Dork Brandon is near zero. But don’t be overconfident, because 81millionLOL Joe Biden won the presidency with scarcely more enthusiasm in 2020. Still, I might be wrong, but I am pretty sure the Democratic Party isn’t counting on him to do it again in 2024.
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.