A Star Is Born

Kari Lake is a former television newswoman, and former Democrat, who is running for Governor of Arizona. Starting out as an underdog, she has taken the lead in the polls. I am pretty confident that she will be elected.

Why is that? Lake is a good candidate in several ways, but one of her key skills is pushing back against the press of which she used to be a member. And in doing so, she takes no prisoners. Here she turns a would-be “gotcha” interview into a seminar on liberal media deception:

Here is another one, as a Democratic Party reporter tries to call Lake an “election denier.” Watch and enjoy:

Is it weird to say that I’m obsessed w her?pic.twitter.com/JagT36buh1 — Sophie Louise Delquié (@SophieDelquie) October 18, 2022



There are a number of requirements for successful conservative candidates, but one of them is to refuse to accord the Democratic Party press any special status or privileges. Arizona’s next governor is an excellent example of how that can be done.